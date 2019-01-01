Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> ‘A Nigerian Governor Will Be Laid To Rest Few Months In Office’ – OTJ 2019 Prophecies

‘A Nigerian Governor Will Be Laid To Rest Few Months In Office’ – OTJ 2019 Prophecies

1 hour ago
Share this post:

One Of Nigeria’s most accurate prophet, Omotosho Tope Joseph has released some shocking prophecies for 2019.

It would be recalled that over the years, he has given lot of prophecies which bothers on the state of the nation, Nigerian politics, Foreign politics and all sectors of the economy.

For 2019, The Apostle with prophetic mantle has reeled out fresh prophecies for 2019 which covers Nigeria in particular and the world at Large.
The fiery clergy just released over 74 prophesy for 2019:

35  I am seeing a current governor being sworn in after few months being laid to rest but if prayers can be said, His life will be preserved.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 296 times, 296 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh