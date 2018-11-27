Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South South >> Akwa Ibom >> AKHA coup by 5 miscreants foiled by 21 lawmakers

AKHA coup by 5 miscreants foiled by 21 lawmakers

5 hours ago
Akwa Ibom Assembly
Share this post:

An attempt by miscreants who were formerly members of the state House of Assembly had been foiled.
The illegal invasion by five sacked lawmakers was aided by some security agents and thugs, who chased out staff of the House of Assembly.

However the arrival of the Speaker of the Assembly Onofiok Luke, who was accompanied by 20 other members marked a tragic end of the comedy.

On sighting the arrival of the lawmakers, the impostors scampered out of the complex.

The 21 lawmakers have now taken their seats and the proceedings is about to commence.

The clerk of the House Mrs Mandu Umoren and other staff are now seated in the chambers.

The Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency Gov Udom Emmanuel arrived the complex and had a private meeting with the speaker in the Speaker’s office.
Proceeding now in progress

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh