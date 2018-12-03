‘’ Am Not A Chauvinist, My Administration Has Enough Female Representation’’ – Buhari

Share this post:









President Buhari has denied reports that he is a chauvinist and that his administration has a low percentage of female representation. The President reacted to the report when he spoke with the Nigerian community in Poland yesterday, December 2nd.

When asked about the number of women in his administration, President Buhari said

‘‘I have plans for all Nigerians. I am not a male chauvinist. If I’m a chauvinist will I give the Finance Ministry to women?’’ .

President Buhari also used the occasion to reiterate that his government will continue to maintain focus and deliver on the three focal points of his campaign in 2015: security, economy and the fight against corruption.

‘‘Those in the North East will tell you that in spite of the recent setbacks, there is a difference between the time we came and before. We are not doing badly on security, economy and agriculture. We have virtually stopped the importation of food especially rice and we are saving a lot of money. We now have food security and that has come with fiscal security because a lot of young educated people have not regretted going back to the farms and earning a respectable living. I am afraid, this is not receiving good publicity… but a lot of people in the rural areas are enjoying the benefits of our interventions in agriculture,’’ he said.

