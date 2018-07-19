Amaechi gives out email address to Nigerians to rate his performance as minister

Transport Ministr Rotimi Amaechi says he wants Nigerians to rte his performance as Minister of Transport over the last few years and feed him back directly through his email address [email protected]

The minister through one of his Media Aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme in Abuja also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him th opportunity to serve the country in the ministerial capacity.

“I wish to express my gratitude for this opportunity given me to serve the Nation as the Minister of Transportation.

“However, I would like to get feedback on our overall performance from you; where you feel we have succeeded or should improve on.

“It is our duty and desire to serve you better. Kindly email me on [email protected]

“I will deeply appreciate this gesture,” the minister was quoted as saying.

