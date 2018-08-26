Army to discipline soldiers over Maiduguri Airport protest

The Nigerian Army says it would discipline accordingly, some soldiers who protested at the Maiduguri Airport two weeks ago.

Maj.-Gen. Abbah Dikko, Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole who spoke at the Maiduguri Military Command Center on Saturday said if a soldier errs, he must be corrected.

“We don’t punish in the military. We discipline. Discipline is the bedrock of the job”, NAN quoted him as saying.

“If there’s no discipline, then, we can’t have an army. So, if a soldier errs, he must be corrected.

“We are focused and doing what we are supposed to do in order to finish the assignment that we’re given.

“No matter what it takes, we’ll do it professionally. Everybody is motivated and well catered for.

“There are some that are not here and you don’t know what they’re going through. You cannot say you’ve heard them complaining that they’re not in the townships.

“Some are in locations that are out of reach. So we must understand the difficult times we find ourselves,” he told newsmen.

