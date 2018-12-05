Nigeria Today

ASUU Strike: Again Lecturer, FG meeting ends in deadlock

ASUU Strike: Again Lecturer, FG meeting ends in deadlock

1 hour ago
Another meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended on Tuesday night without any success.

Speaking with Journalist immediately after the meeting, the National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi disclosed that negotiation was still ongoing but the parties has not reach any concrete agreement.

ASUU embarked on industrial action since November 4 over the poor funding of Nigerian universities and non-implementation of previous agreements by the government.

”For now, we have started to discuss, we are yet to reach any concrete decision. Once we have more information, we will make ourselves available to the press,” he told newsmen.

