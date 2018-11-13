ASUU strike: Fayemi berates lecturers, says Buhari has done well

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has berated the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) for embarking on an industrial action.

Fayemi Stated this in an interactive session in France.

According to him, ASUU cannot argue that the federal government has not done well. He noted that there was no Institution in Nigeria that has not enjoyed the intervention process of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I make bold to say that no government has done as much as this government has done. Not just for ASUU, but for tertiary education in our country,” Fayemi noted

“Is it enough? Absolutely, it’s not going to be enough. We have to keep doing more. But ask yourself what was the average wage in the university system before. A university professor earns more than me as a governor. My salary as a governor is N500,000. Most university professors earn about the same amount if not more.

“Yes, you may argue that there are other opportunities available, there are also other opportunities that are available that are not being taken advantage of by our academics. I can say a little bit about this because this is my terrain.

“I do not think that ASUU on its own strength can argue that government has not done well. There is hardly any institution in Nigeria today, including states universities, that have not had the benefit of intervention.

“It is either the government is building an auditorium or rehabilitating a laboratory, or improving on students hostels in virtually all the universities as I speak to you. That’s what TETFUND does via their intervention funds. That again is not the complete solution.

“Can we add more resources to education budget? Absolutely we can. But when you have competing needs, you cannot have everything that you want. And this is something ASUU needs to know,” he added

