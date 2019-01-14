Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Atiku named Ekweremadu, Dogora, Markafi as technical advisers

Atiku named Ekweremadu, Dogora, Markafi as technical advisers

2 hours ago
Share this post:

The People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has appointed the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as technical advisers.

In a press Statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, was also named the chairman of elder’s council for the Presidential campaign committee

Kawu Baraje who is a former chairman of the PDP was named as technical adviser to the director-general of the PDP Presidential campaign, Senate President Bukola Saraki. While a former Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, was named media adviser to Mr Saraki.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 1 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh