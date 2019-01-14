Atiku named Ekweremadu, Dogora, Markafi as technical advisers

Share this post:









The People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has appointed the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as technical advisers.

In a press Statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, was also named the chairman of elder’s council for the Presidential campaign committee

Kawu Baraje who is a former chairman of the PDP was named as technical adviser to the director-general of the PDP Presidential campaign, Senate President Bukola Saraki. While a former Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, was named media adviser to Mr Saraki.

