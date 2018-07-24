Atiku to Buhari: Call security agents to order

Presidential hopeful and Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution security agencies in the country over their overzealousness in performing their duties.

Atiku was reacting to this morning’s alleged siege on the residences of principal members of the National Assembly.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization Segun Showunmi, the former VP said; “We are outraged at the information reaching us which suggests that our democracy is under unprecedented attack. Separation of powers and an independent legislator is the hallmark of a stable democracy.

“We call on President Buhari to take charge and call security operatives to order. The world is watching and so are Nigerians.”

