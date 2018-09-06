Nigeria Today

Atiku’s Supporters Besiege PDP Head Quarters, Take Over Major Streets

1 min ago

Front runner for the PDP presidential ticket, 2019  Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has his supporters  storm major roads leading to Wadata Plaza , the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

According to the Vanguard Newspaper, the mammoth crowd  wore T-shirts and face caps with the inscription,  “Atiku 2019”, almost brought traffic  to a standstill.

They were singing and drumming in praise of the man who is yet to complete the procedural steps necessary, of completing and submitting the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the president in 2019 polls.

 

