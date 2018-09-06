Atiku’s Supporters Besiege PDP Head Quarters, Take Over Major Streets

Front runner for the PDP presidential ticket, 2019 Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has his supporters storm major roads leading to Wadata Plaza , the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

According to the Vanguard Newspaper, the mammoth crowd wore T-shirts and face caps with the inscription, “Atiku 2019”, almost brought traffic to a standstill.

They were singing and drumming in praise of the man who is yet to complete the procedural steps necessary, of completing and submitting the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the president in 2019 polls.

