Be Wise Not To Lose 2023 Presidency To South-West- Chris Ngige Igbos

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has warned Nigerians from the South East to be wise and play their cards well so they do not miss their chance of producing the next president of Nigeria come 2023. According to Ngige, voting President Buhari back into office in 2019, is the shortest route to achieving this dream..

Ngige said this when he spoke with newsmen in Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State over the weekend.

“This man (Buhari) has only one term (four years) to do and go home, and an Igboman will replace him. But if you leave this shortest route and take a gamble, you are on your own. If Igbo refuse to play their cards right in next year’s general elections, the South-West will take away the chance from them. They will produce the next president after Buhari, because the zone has shown demonstrable commitment to Buhari’s cause.

“My good friend Babatunde Fashola has blown the whistle. What he said should be a warning signal to the Igbos, because you can’t stop the South-West from producing the next president of the country after supporting Buhari and the APC government. That is why I’m telling our people now to come out en masse in next year’s election and vote for Buhari, so that nothing will stop you from succeeding him in 2023.”

Reacting to the allegation that President Buhari is cloned, Ngige said

”We should stop listening to all these gutter talks” that one Jubril from Sudan or Chad is the one ruling the country, as the real Buhari is dead. I’m talking to you as medical doctor. If you are well treated by your doctor, you will be rejuvenated; that’s the case with Buhari. That is why he is bubbling with life. His doctors treated him well. I see him regularly. He is the Buhari who worked as the minister of petroleum. He is the Buhari who was the Head of State of this country. He remembers all these.

“I asked our people to come out and vote massively for him in the 2019 general elections. We should stop listening to all these gutter talks. The man in Aso Rock is Buhari and no other person. I see him regularly. He’s the man that employed us as ministers and the one we meet with during FEC meetings.”

He described the vice-presidential slot given to the Igbos by the Peoples Democratic Party as a “mere spare tyre that might be used for over six years”.

