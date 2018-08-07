Ben Bruce to APC Senators: If you must impeach Saraki, do it according to the rule of law

Cross River state Senator Ben Murray Bruce who earlier today condemned the blockade of the National Assembly complex by masked Department of State Services DSS personnel says nobody was against impeaching the senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki, but that the process should be carried out according to the rule of law.

Senator Bruce in a message on Twitter said; “Even if you want to impeach Bukola Saraki, then do it according to the rule of law. We are not here because you want to impeach Saraki. We are here because you want to do it illegally. This is not a battle to save Saraki. It is a struggle to rescue democracy from dictatorship.”

“If they had put the type of effort they are now putting towards impeaching Saraki into tackling the incessant killings of Nigerians by herdsmen, by now they would have found a solution to that crisis! But their priorities are misplaced. They‘re focused on power not service,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)