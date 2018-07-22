Nigeria needs divine Intervention to avert the looming catastrophe hanging over the nation – Oyedepo

The President of Living Faith Church International, Bishop David Oyedepo says Nigeria need divine intervention urgently to avert the looming catastrophe hanging over the nation.

Speaking on Sunday while declaring a seven days prayer and fasting, tagged ‘Operation rescue’, Oyedepo noted that a flood of evil was determined to work against the growth of Nigeria and urged Christians not to wake up and pray for Nigeria.

“All of us, who have eyes can see Nigeria requires divine intervention urgently to avert the looming catastrophe hanging over this nation.” he noted

“A flood of evil is determined to work against the nation by the powers of darkness, but God forbids that Christians would be found sleeping.

“Remember, in the days of Noah while people went about eating and drinking, getting married, building houses, planting vineyards and so forth, they did not know when suddenly the flood came and flushed them all away.

“May the days of Noah not repeat itself in our days

“For example, Judah in the days of Jehoshaphat was besieged by the armies of Moab, Ammon and Mount Seir, each of which was stronger than Judah.

“But King Jehoshaphat proclaimed a fast and God took over their battle, while the armies of the three nations that stood against Judah helped to destroy one another to the point that not one of them escaped,

“We must expect answers to all our prayers all through these seven days of prayer and fasting because we serve a prayer answering God,

“We should all expect our open rewards in return for our faithful engagement all through the course of this prayer and fasting season, both as individuals and as congregations” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook