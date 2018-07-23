Breaking: Konduga attack claims 8 lives

An early morning attack on worshippers in a mosque in Konduga 27 kilometres from Maiduguri the Borno state capital has been reported by Daily Trust.

According to the report , a male suicide bomber attacked the Friday mosque around 5am Monday morning killing 8 worshippers and injuring another 10.

Rescue workers who spoke to the paper said the injured have been taken to Maiduguri for further treatment.

Details later.

