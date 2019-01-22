Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Hold A Close Door Meeting In Aso Rock

Share this post:









President Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with members of the National Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting comprises of past presidents and heads of state, Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN), leaders of the National Assembly, state governors among others.

Former Nigerian leaders present at the meeting include Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan.

As soon as he arrived at the Council chamber which is the venue of the meeting, President Buhari went round to have a handshake with some of the past leaders including Obasanjo who offered the opening Christian prayer while Mohammed Uwais, the former Chief Justioce of Nigeria, said the Muslim prayer.

One minute silence was observed in honour of former President Shehu Shagari, and late CJNs Aloysius Katsina Alu and Idris Kutigi

Issues expected to be considered at the meeting include the National minimum wage, confirmation of the appointment of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the forthcoming general elections and security of the nation.

The meeting is still underway.

