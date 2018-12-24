Buhari pays tribute to late Professor Sophie Oluwole

Share this post:









Agency Report

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Oluwole family on the death of Sophie Oluwole, renowned philosopher and Nigeria’s first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy.

The president joins members of the family, the academia and other close associates in mourning the cerebral philosopher, who through her teachings and works celebrated the Yoruba culture, history and worldview, and reminded the world that within pristine traditions are values that promote the ideals of democracy, fairness, equity and justice.

President Buhari believes that the deceased will be honoured and remembered for her commitment and skill in spreading the word about the good in promoting African tradition, culture, knowledge and languages.

He urges all who mourn Ms Oluwole to honour her memory by carrying on from where she left off in her zeal to promote indigenous knowledge, skills and discipline that could help us redefine ourselves as a people and a nation.

The president prays that almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn

(NAN)

