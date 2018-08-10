Buhari’s mistakes is haunting his government – David-West

A former minister of petroleum resources and a very outspoken supporter of president Muhammadu Buhari, Tam David-West says the mistakes of the president is haunting his government.

David-West who had triggered public attention in 2015 when he said president Buhari is capable of bring down the price f petrol to ₦45 per litre, told The Guardian that the people Buhari has surrounded himself with, are not working for his best interest.

“You are elected to change and you can do the change. He made a mistake in the first four months. The mistake is what is haunting his government. The people, who he surrounded himself with, now cabals are not working in his interest. I told him before his wife went to the press, that the people are working against him,” he said.

“I have said it before that the economy is not doing well. People are suffering. I told him to alleviate the suffering. Give greater happiness to the greatest number. Let me be personal, if I were Buhari, the person I would have appointed the minister of finance is Udo Udoma, who is the minister of budget. That is not a good place for him.

“The economy is not doing well because of the mistake in appointment. I am not saying the minister of finance is not doing well. I do not know her. From what I have seen on television, she talks well, but talk is not enough.

“People are suffering. I am a diehard Buharist, but I cannot close my eyes and my conscience to admit there is not a lot of suffering. And something should be done about it.

“But, I want him to contest, because by our constitution, he has the right to contest and sentimental too. He suffered a lot to be elected. I have never joined any political party, but I support principles and persons. I do not see anybody in the political terrain that can contest against Buhari on moral turf. That is his greatest asset.”

