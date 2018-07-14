Card reader fails to read PDP candidate’s PVC

Reports from Ekiti state alleges that the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate Professor Olusola Eleka’s PVC has failed to be read by the card reader in his unit.

According to reporters on the scene, only the candidate’s PVC failed to be read by the card reader in his unit. The Nation reports that; “It is only the PDP candidate’s PVC that was not read by the card reader in his unit. Everyone else has been verified so far and voting ongoing.

“There is no assurance that another card reader would be brought. No use of incidence form. “Meanwhile, a large turnout of voters still in a long queue in Eleka’s unit.’

