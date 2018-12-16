Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Charlyboy Remarries His American Wife Lady Diane In Abuja, 40 Years After

Charlyboy Remarries His American Wife Lady Diane In Abuja, 40 Years After

2 hours ago
Share this post:

Nigerian musician and human rights activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, remarried his American wife, Diane Oputa after 40 years and three children.

Charlyboy and Diane exchanged marriage vows on Saturday evening at the Chapel of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja. The low-keyed wedding was officiated by the outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew Kukah, and had in attendance close friends and relatives of the couple, including the aged mother of Charlyboy.

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, was also in attendance among some other clergymen. Charlyboy, who is 67 years, has nine children from different women, and has 16 grandchildren.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh