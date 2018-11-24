Nigeria Today

Chief Ope Bademosi Who Was Murdered By His Cook Goes Home (photos)

The remains of the late Chairman of the Credit Switch Technology Limited, Chief Ope Bademosi, was laid to rest in Ondo state on Friday, November 23rd. His wife, son and daughter are on the picture above at the funeral.

The late Bademosi was stabbed to death by his Togolese cook, Anani Sunday, in his home in Parkview estate, Lagos on October 31st.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

More photos from the funeral below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

