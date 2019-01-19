CJN: Ignore Wike’s Allegation Plot, He’s Alcoholic And Power-Drunk

Share this post:









The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi says Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is alcoholic and power-drunk for alleging that he was behind plot to destroy the Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Walter Onnoghen. Recall that Governor Wike while speaking at a political gathering on Thursday January 17th, alleged that Amaechi was behind the travails of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

A statement released by Amaechi’s Media Office, says the Minister who handed over power to Wike, was dismayed about the allegations levelled against him

”This is another blatant lie just to smear Amaechi and put him on collision course with the judiciary. Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to respond to a Governor whose stock-in-trade is to concoct stories and lie about almost everything and anything. Wike completely lacks any shred of credibility. Nothing is sacred to him

“The former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is not a judicial officer and is not part of whatever is happening in the Judiciary. We challenge Nyesom Wike to mention the name of the APC chieftain, he falsely alleged, Amaechi discussed the ‘destruction of the CJN with.

This Wike’s latest attack on Amaechi is reminiscent of his earlier spurious allegations during the Ikoyi-Osborne-gate scandal where Wike disgracefully opened his mouth to shamelessly allege that the former Rivers State Governor, Amaechi was the owner of the 13 billion dollars and the owner of the Osborne apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, where the money was kept.

Wike lied that the money was stolen from Rivers State Government treasury. However, in Wike’s usual chicanery, up to today, he has refused to go to Court to claim the 13 billion dollars found in that apartment which he claimed was Rivers money stolen by his predecessor. Even when a court of law openly asked anyone laying claim to the money to come forward and collect it, Wike ran far away from the court and chickened out, like the chicken he is.”

The statement added that Nigerians should ignore Wike ”a frivolous, deceitful character who is obviously drunk on power and off course, alcohol- what a terrible collabo!”.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)