Desist from Partisan politics, Shehu Sani warns Miyetti Allah

Share this post:









The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has warned the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN to desist from partisan politics.

Senator Sani stated this while responding to the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the group for a second term.

According to him, the actions of the group was corrosive to their cause and very unhelpful.

The Statement reads:

“As a platform for the Fulanis, Miyetti Allah should maintain neutrality on the choices of the 2 major Prez candidates.

“Both are ethnically fulanis & Taking side put them on the crosshairs & into the ring of partisan politics;Its unhelpful & corrosive to their cause & issues.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)