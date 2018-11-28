Nigeria Today

Drama As Woman Storms Wedding Venue And Pours Red Oil On The Bride’s Wedding Gown

5 hours ago
A woman stormed the venue where her husband was getting married to another woman and poured red oil on the new bride’s wedding gown.

The wedding took place at Altar of Prayer Gospel Ministry at Nkwo Orji in Owerri North, Imo state. According to Lilian Alilian, the husband had been to the Apostolic Church to ask that he be joined in holy matrimony with another woman while still married, but the church rejected him. However, he was accepted by Altar of Prayer.

As the wedding service was taking place on Sunday, November 25, the first wife arrived at the venue and poured red oil on the second wife wedding gown.

 

