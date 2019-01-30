Drunken Woman Kills Her Baby In Error, Husband Wants Her Jailed

Share this post:









A woman’s happiness and marriage has ended after it was found out that she is responsible for the unfortunate death of her little baby.

A woman allegedly killed her daughter by mistake after getting drunk.

The woman identified as Mrs. Mirriam Kalonda of Lusaka in Olympia, Zambia – mistakenly killed her only daughter believed to be just three weeks old.

According to The Zambian Observer, Mirriam had a lot of drinks on a Saturday night with her friends who came to visit her home.. It is believed she slept over her daughter as she was very drunk and woke up in the morning with a dead baby girl’s body

Her husband has said he will file for divorce and insist she should be jailed for killing their only child because of her recklessness and unacceptable behaviour.

He came back from work in the morning as he was working night shift, only to be greeted with the sad news.

Mr Richard Kalonda further said he stopped her from taking alcohol but she couldn’t listen and this is the disappointment she could offer to him and the family-at-large

Meanwhile, Mirriam is said to be currently under observation as she also attempted to kill herself after what had happened.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)