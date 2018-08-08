EFCC freezes bank accounts of Akwa Ibom state government

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of the Akwa Ibom state government.

TheCable reports that Udom Emmanuel, the governor, and accountant-general of the state were shocked by the development.

The report of the freezing of Akwa Ibom government accounts happened 24 hours after the commission blocked those of Benue government.

