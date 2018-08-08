Nigeria Today

EFCC freezes bank accounts of Akwa Ibom state government

EFCC freezes bank accounts of Akwa Ibom state government

3 hours ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of the Akwa Ibom state government.

TheCable reports that  Udom Emmanuel, the governor, and accountant-general of the state were shocked by the development.

The report of the freezing of Akwa Ibom government accounts happened 24 hours after the commission blocked those of Benue government.

