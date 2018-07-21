Ekweremadu bemoans Nigeria’s disunity, preaches against hate speech

Deputy senate President Ike Ekweremadu says it is regrettable that Nigeria is more divided now than at any other time in its history.

Ekweremadu was speaking on Saturday in Enugu at the inauguration of the District Governor of Rotary International, District 91422 Nigeria, Dr. Dan Ajawara.

“The country is more divided today than at any other time in her peacetime history. It is not enough to preach against hate speeches. We must also guard against hate conducts in our various capacitates because hate conducts are not only worse than hate speeches, but they also beget hate speeches, strife, and restiveness.

“We cannot preach against hate speech in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria and still go ahead to appoint the service chiefs, heads of the security agencies, and paramilitary agencies from a section of the country,” he said.

He said when the National Security Council meets, some sections of the country are totally shut out and he pleaded with the President to address the dangerous precedent.

“As I have often said, any man or people, who feel unjustly treated, will never be interested in peace. So, as leaders at our various levels, we must emulate those special virtues of Nelson Mandela – forgiveness, egalitarianism, love, tolerance, equity and justice in our personal conducts in order to inspire unity, peace, and patriotism,” he said.

