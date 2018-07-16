Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Expect mass exodus soon, Gov. Ortom dumps APC

Expect mass exodus soon, Gov. Ortom dumps APC

4 hours ago

Agency reports

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says he has ceased to be a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following what he called “a red card” given to him.

Ortom made this known on Monday in Makurdi shortly after swearing in a new Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Jerome Shimbe who replaced Mr Titus Zam, sacked on July 8.

According to him, the red card from APC will enable him to join any political party that has an ideology worthy of being adopted by his administration.

The governor stated that the strained relationship between him and the party under which he contested the 2015 governorship election in the state has left him without a party.

The governor partially dissolved his cabinet last week, retaining four out of the 16 commissioners and seven out of 19 Special Advisers.

Although, he gave no reason for the sacking of the members of the expanded cabinet members, it was reliably gathered that the sudden cabinet reshuffle might not be unconnected with the friction between him and the APC leader in the state, Sen. George Akume.

Ortom also said that the appointment of Shimbe was based on his impeccable character and proven track record of service.

He advised the new adviser to strive to justify the confidence reposed in him and open his doors to all indigenes seeking for assistance from him regardless of their political affiliation.

Responding, Shimbe thanked the governor for finding him worthy of the appointment while pledging to ensure that the governor succeeds in all his endeavours.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Nsikak PiusAhmed LawalOluwaseun Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

I never saw this coming, thank God, Nigeria will be healed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ahmed Lawal
Guest
Ahmed Lawal

Wow! This is good news, Benue in, Kwara and Sokoto next, we will win in 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

Please Saraki wait no longer, let PDP start building a strong base all over Nigeria and save us from the tyrant Buhari. we are tired

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.