Fayose to Buhari: Where is the $1bn withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fund the fight against Boko Haram?

Share this post:









Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says President Muhammadu Buhari must account for the $1bn withdrawn by his administration from the excess cruds account to fund the fight against Boko Haram.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that, the military had already denied receiving such money and maintained that Nigerians must ask President Buhari the destination of the said funds.

The Statement reads:

”12 months ago, I kicked against the FG decision to withdraw $1bn from the Excess Crude Account to fund the fight against Boko Haram. Three days ago, the military said it was yet to receive the $1bn. So I ask, where is the money?

May God save our country.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)