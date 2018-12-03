Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Fayose to Buhari: Where is the $1bn withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fund the fight against Boko Haram?

Fayose to Buhari: Where is the $1bn withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fund the fight against Boko Haram?

1 hour ago
Share this post:

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says President Muhammadu Buhari must account for the $1bn withdrawn by his administration from the excess cruds account to fund the fight against Boko Haram.

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that, the military had already denied receiving such money and maintained that Nigerians must ask President Buhari the destination of the said funds.

The Statement reads:

”12 months ago, I kicked against the FG decision to withdraw $1bn from the Excess Crude Account to fund the fight against Boko Haram. Three days ago, the military said it was yet to receive the $1bn. So I ask, where is the money?
May God save our country.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh