Federer crashes out of US open, earliest exit since 2013

Roger Federer, Five-time US open champion has crashed out of this year’s competition.

Federer was beaten by an unlikely 55th seeded Australian John Millman who booked a quarter-final clash with Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

Since he fell in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the fourth round in 2013, Federer has not exited the championship this early.

“It was very hot, I felt I couldn’t get any air and I was sweating more and more and became more and more uncomfortable.

“John dealt with it better,” Federer added. “He’s from Brisbane, one of the most humid places in the world!”

After the match Millman said he felt like “a deer in the headlights”.

“I’m probably in a little bit of disbelief. I have so much respect for Roger and everything he’s done for the game. He’s been a hero of mine,” he said after the grueling three hours and 35 minutes in the cauldron of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

