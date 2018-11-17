Nigeria Today

FG Has Set Aside Tuesday, November 20th As Public Holiday To Celebrate Eid-El Maulud

29 mins ago

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 20th November 2018 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (rtd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, in a statement signed by the permanent secretary Dr. M.B Umar,  urged all Muslim faithful to align themselves with the prophet’s teachings which border on piety, charity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.

While calling on all Nigerians to uphold these virtues, with a view to overcoming the current national challenges facing the country, Gen. Dambazau assured that the Federal Government remains committed to the unity of the country and as such, will put adequate structures on ground towards ensuring that the forthcoming general elections are credible, free and fair.

 

