Fireworks Chops Off Fingers Of A Student Of University Of Uyo

35 mins ago
A student of the University of Uyo has lost his fingers and is in need of emergency surgery after his fingers were blown off by fireworks.
According to reports, the young man was celebrating on the 1st of January when the accident happened. 
The fireworks was believed to have seven rounds but as the boy held it in his hand and lit it, it exploded on the first round.
He is reportedly a final year student in the faculty of education, UNIUYO.

