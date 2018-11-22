Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> FUTO Final Year Student Drowns While Swimming In Orammiri River

FUTO Final Year Student Drowns While Swimming In Orammiri River

2 hours ago
Share this post:

It was a sorrowful day yesterday, at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, as a final year student went swimming and never returned.

Kester Gabriel, a 500 level Material and Metallurgical Engineering student, who returned to school, on Sunday, after his Industrial Training, died inside the Otammiri river in Ihiagwa. His body has since been recovered.

.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 60 times, 60 visits today)

You May Also Like:


Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh