FUTO Final Year Student Drowns While Swimming In Orammiri River
2 hours ago
It was a sorrowful day yesterday, at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, as a final year student went swimming and never returned.
Kester Gabriel, a 500 level Material and Metallurgical Engineering student, who returned to school, on Sunday, after his Industrial Training, died inside the Otammiri river in Ihiagwa. His body has since been recovered.
