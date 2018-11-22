FUTO Final Year Student Drowns While Swimming In Orammiri River

Share this post:









It was a sorrowful day yesterday, at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, as a final year student went swimming and never returned.

Kester Gabriel, a 500 level Material and Metallurgical Engineering student, who returned to school, on Sunday, after his Industrial Training, died inside the Otammiri river in Ihiagwa. His body has since been recovered.

.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 60 times, 60 visits today)