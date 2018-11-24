Goodluck Jonathan Challenges Gov. Shettima On The Worsening Boko Haram Tragedy In Borno

Share this post:









Former President Goodluck Jonathan has challenged Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima to offer plausible explanations “for the ignoble roles he played in worsening the Boko Haram tragedy in his home state.”

This is coming amidst reports that some concerned Borno State stakeholders are calling on Shettima to account for how he has been managing the state’s finances and the expenditure on Internally Displaced Persons for almost eight years.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, in response to criticism of his book (My Transition Hours) by Shettima, the former president said in the past four years, the Borno governor had been living in denial, “towing an evasive path he has cleverly beaten for himself. What he may not know is that he is only walking the path of a villain.”

In another statement issued by Reno Omokri on his behalf, Jonathan told the Buhari administration to leave him alone and face Transparency International, that reported that Nigeria was more corrupt today than under the last Peoples Democratic Party’s government.

On the Borno governor, Jonathan was quoted as saying:

“On Wednesday Nigerians were treated to a noisy but feeble defence by Borno Governor Kashim Shettima who, only ended up showcasing a jaded ritual of chest-thumbing, rather than offer plausible explanations for the ignoble roles he played in worsening the Boko Haram tragedy in his home state.

Once demand is made on him to explain why he deliberately ignored both the directive of both the Federal Ministry of Education and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for Governors to keep candidates in the affected locations out of harm’s way by relocating them to safer areas for their exams, he goes asking for the release of the report of Gen. Ibrahim Sabo-led facts-finding committee set up by President Jonathan.”

