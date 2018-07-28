Governor Emmanuel Applauds Enoidem’s Free Medical Scheme, Promises ambulance for hospital

Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded the Peoples Democratic Party National Legal Adviser, Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem for his sacrifices in providing humanitarian services to his people.

Governor Emmanuel stated this, Friday, while attending the 2018th Anniversary of Grace Hospital Moses Enoidem Foundation as the special guest of honour at the hospital premises, Utu Ikot Eboro/ Utu Nsekhe in Etim Ekpo Local Government.

The Governor who congratulated the National Legal Adviser on his birthday described the annual free medical treatment sponsored by him in conjunction with other development partners as being very impactful especially as they touched the grassroots.

He noted that when a man has mercy on the poor, he is lending to God and said that the large turn out of people at the event indicated that they wished him well and appreciated his humanitarian gesture.

The Governor promised a donation of an ambulance to the medical facility, in collaboration with other friends of the PDP National Officer.

Governor Emmanuel spoke of government’s efforts at reviving the secondary health care system which has apparently reduced the number of patients visiting the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital to about 30 to 40 percent.

According to the Governor who credited the information to the management of the UNIUYO Teaching Hospital, said the number will further reduce by 50 percent once the work at Ituk Mbang Modern General Hospital is completed.

“Somebody does not need to travel all the way from Ikono, Ini to come to Uyo any longer. You don’t need to travel all the way from Eket, Ikot Abasi, Oron and even within Uyo for treatment at the Teaching Hospital. A Teaching Hospital is a tertiary institution, it is a referral hospital.”

The state Governor said government was in the process of remodelling the Ikot Ekpene hospital and tie it up to the School of Midwifery at Urua Akpan so that students can be going to the General Hospital for lessons and practicals.

The Governor spoke further on efforts to strengthen the health care delivery system. “I just gave approval for a lot of medical officers to be employed and even some of them as consultants and some under contracts. I just pray we will have more resources.”

He noted that no government on planet earth can stand alone to develop a whole city, state or country without looking up to the citizens, saying the reverse is the case in Africa.

Speaking, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem said the day was not about him but about his message of saving lives, touching lives, giving back to the people and letting them understand that life without others is meaningless.

In his words, “the journey to this place started about 5 years ago. It was orchestrated by the fact that when I checked the medical bills I was paying for people from my constituency and across the state in my little way, I discovered that it could make more sense to have a permanent place like this to help people have medical attention.”

He said the facility has male and female wards, a very unique laboratory, staff quarters and canteen among others and assured that the hospital will continue to provide free medical services to patients irrespective of ethnic, political and religious affinity as long as he lives.

The programme facilitator referred to the Grace Hospital as a worthy partner with the state government in the provision of free medical services as a show of charity and love to the people at the local level and appealed for support from the Govenor.

He used the occasion to dispel the rumour of planned defection by the Senate Minority Leader and declared that he has no place in the All Progressives CCongress.

Barr Enoidem described Mr Emmanuel as a good governor whose performance in 3 years has justified their initial support and gave assurance that Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District will support his return to the Hiltop Mansion in 2019.

The Chairman on the occasion, Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien appreciated God for using Barr Enoidem to carter for the healthcare needs of his people, also commended the legal adviser’s wife for supporting the humanitarian gesture.

Senator Ibokessien spoke in glowing terms about the performance of Governor Emmanuel as shown through multiple projects especially in health, education, agriculture and industrialization sectors and re-assured on the district’s readiness to re-elect him in 2019.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the foundation and the Chief Medical Director, Dr Udeme Akpan described the hospital inaugurated on May 28, 2015 by the then Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio as a purpose-built free medical service centre.

Dr Akpan stated that the Grace Hospital which is fully registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as an affiliate of Moses Enoidem Foundation was established to eradicate poverty among rural dwellers since health, they say, is wealth as well as reduce maternal and infant morbidity and mortality.

The Chief Medical Director also told guests about the operations, capacity of the hospital including available facilities, and their partners with a call on all to be part of wealth creation by supporting the provision of good health care services to the poor at no cost.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to Governor Emmanuel, his Deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, Speaker, House of Assembly, Barrister Onofiok Luke, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, State PDP Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, Commsioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen, Senator Ibokessien, former Commissioner for Information Mr Aniekan Umanah, among others for identifying with the humanitarian project.

