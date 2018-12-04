High Rate Of Visa Denial: National Assembly Summons US Ambassador

Share this post:









The National Assembly has summoned the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, over the alleged high rate of visa denial of Nigerians.

The invitation was said to be at the instance of an activist, Kayode Bello, who petitioned the House over the matter.

According to investigation into how many Nigerian students seeking to study in US schools were denied visas despite spending a lot of money on different fees.

Some of the fees, our correspondent learnt, were application fees, evaluation fees, courier fees, service fees, visa fees, school fees.

The fees were said to be non-refundable.

While some of the students claimed that they were denied visas because they were not married, others said they were denied because only one of their parents was their sponsor.

A parent claimed that his daughter’s interview was cut short because she asked the interviewer to speak up.

The House asked the ambassador to present 20 copies of his defence. The Clerk of the House, Mr Omale Adoyi, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Monday.

He, however, said the US embassy rejected the summon. “But we will go on with the hearing and may have to adjourn if they fail to show up,” he added.

