I Have Come To Rescue Lagosians From A Long Spell Of Bondage – Agbaje

Share this post:









The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Thursday promised to give all residents equal opportunities in the state if elected.

Agbaje made the promise while addressing party faithful in Iba area of the state. The PDP candidate said his policies and programmes would favour all residents of the state, both natives and non-indigenes.

Agbaje said the state thrived on its diversity and cosmopolitan nature, adding that non-indigenes and their hosts had contributed immensely to the economic growth of the state.

He said his government would make Lagos a place for everyone to live, work and realise their dreams. “We are going to make Lagos home for every one. We are going create equal opportunities for all Lagosians irrespective of whether they are natives or non-indigenes.

“In Ojo, I see Yorubas, the Igbos, Arewas, South South living peacefully and happily together, making their contributions to the economy. “That is the kind of thing we are going to have under my government. We are not going to chase anybody away.

“The state has thrived on its diversity and contributions from natives and non-indigenes, so, if you chase people away, development would be affected,” he said.

Agbaje said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had not done much to meet the yearnings of residents. He claimed that basic services like health and education could be better in most parts of the state, as well as infrastructure.

The PDP candidate said he was on a mission to rescue the state from what he called long years of bondage.

Agbaje said the time of APC government n Lagos was up, adding that he would defeat the ruling party’s candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, overwhelmingly in the March 2 election.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)