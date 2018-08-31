I have what it takes to build a prosperous Nigeria – Dankwambo

Gombe state Governor Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo says he has all it takes to lift Nigeria out of its current political and economic uncertainties if voted in as President in 2019.

Dankwambo who is yet to formally declare his presidential intentions made the disclosure yesterday In Enugu state.

The Gombe governor who is currently on a tour of South East states said he was humbled by the patience and character demonstrated by the people of Enugu State yesterday by waiting till late night to receive his entourage showing how willing and eager Nigerians are in their quest for a better alternative.

“As a Phd holder with over 10 degrees in different fields, I have the experience, skills, educational qualification and all it takes to build a prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

As part of his consultations, he has also visited Ebonyi and Anambra states.

