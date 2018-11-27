I Will Abdicate The Throne If APC Wins Kwara – Emir Of Ilorin

Share this post:









The Emir Of Ilorin Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Zulu Gambari on Friday in a shocking but revealing engagement threw his weight behind the earlier endorsement of the candidacy of Barr. Razak Atunwa, the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate in Kwara State in the 2019 elections, according to the Ilorin Emirate Council at the Juma’at service held at Ilorin Central mosque last Friday.

The Emir who expressed his displeasure over the way the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki was treated while in the All Progressive Congress, a party which Saraki sacrificed life and limb to see to victory in the 2015 general election, said he would not let the injustice consume the embattled Senate President.

The Emir said the issue of Saraki becoming the Senate President, if well handled, could have brought ease in the running of Buhari-led administration. He further admitted that the ridiculous performance of the Buhari-led administration cannot be unconnected to the rift between the ruling party and the 8th Senate led by Sen. Bukola Saraki.

The Emir who said the good governance Kwara is enjoying is because of the genuine love Saraki dynasty have displayed to Kwaran and said: “even as we speak, good and potable water is available for Kwarans, all thanks to Governor AbdulFatai Ahmed leadership and many more.”

He also added that the Buhari-led administration lacks the principle of royal dialogue and has brought the Emirate Council to a point where, if not for Saraki, he would have been in shame over the way investigation into the Jebba contract awarded was handled as it attack his person and the institution he represents.

The Emir emphatically said “I believe in our Son” and wherever Saraki decides will be where Kwarans will go and if Buhari won in Kwara or gather even thirty percent of the total votes come 2019, he would step down and find respite in exile as he believes the good people of Kwara would do all it takes to vote against the second coming of Muhammadu Buhari and protect the Emirate as an institution of authority and advocate of good governance.

Recall that the Emir is one of the machinery that was employed to engineer the downfall of the former Governor of Kwara State, Muhammed Lawal of the blessed memory.

He has, on many occasions, declared his unwavering support for the dynasty even when such loyalty keeps it out of step with his subjects.

It has also been occasionally rumored that the so many government contracts handled by the Emir were earmarked for him as a reward of his continuous support for the dynasty.

Some people in different quarters of the state have described the Emirate outburst as a “shallow threat,” It, however, remains to be seen whether the Emir would fulfill his threat of going into exile after Saraki’s loss.

