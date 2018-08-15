I will defend Saraki from acts aimed at destroying his career – Edwin Clark

Frontline Niger Delta politician Chief Edwin Clark says he will continue to stand by Senate President Bukola Saraki in his travails as he was sure the number three citizen was being persecuted for no just causes.

Clark made the disclosure yesterday while reacting to a letter he wrote to Saraki in 2013 purportedly twitted.

“My attention has been drawn to a letter (albeit altered) on the above subject matter currently being circulated in the social media, with the intent to misinform and mislead the reading public.

“The said letter which I wrote over five years ago was written out of despair and anger at the time to reach Saraki, who was then the Governor of Kwara State, in order to mediate in a misunderstanding between my very close friend, his father, late Dr. Olusola Saraki, his daughter, Senator Gbemi Saraki on one side, and his son, Dr. Bukola Saraki himself,” he said.

Chief Clark said the circumstances that led to my writing the letter had been settled long ago. He said it was surprising that the letter written over five years ago was altered in the said social media publication to suit the whims and caprices of the authors.

