I will not retire from politics until Atiku becomes President – Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

57 mins ago

A South East political stalwart and business mogul Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu says he will continue to be remain in politics until former Vice President Atiku Abubakar becomes Nigeria’s president.

Speaking yesterday in Owerri, the Imo state capital while playing host to the former number two man and his campaign entourage, Iwuanyanwu said Atiku is the kind of president Nigeria needs.

“I will not retire from politics until Atiku becomes President. Atiku is the kind of president Nigeria needs. There is poverty in the land because of bad governance. The Igbo have been marginalised in this government, sadly, some Igbo people are still supporting Buhari,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former VP said his presidential ambition was fuelled by the spirit of patriotism which he has for the nation.

“Patriotism is the key thing. It is the thing propelling my presidential ambition. I want to move Nigeria forward. Patriotism is needed to move Nigeria forward,” he said.

