I will Not Run For Presidency If Nigeria Is Working – Atiku Abubakar Says

Former Vice President, and presidential front runner for the 2019 elections, Alahaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he would not be seeking the nomination for president under the banner of PDP, if the country is working.

The statement was released from his media office in Abuja, shortly after submitting his nomination form at the PDP HQs , on Thursday.

Atiku lamented the plight of about 11 million Nigerians who roam the streets in search of jobs, excluding other millions more who had never worked after leaving school, all have been unemployed since May, 2015.

He said that this anomalous state of affairs is one of the reasons he is seeking for election

Extolling his virtuous as a successful entrepreneur, he said he had created thousands of jobs in his private businesses and understood how to lead a government that would do the same for Nigeria.

In his words:

“It weighs deeply on my heart that Nigeria has become the world headquarters for extreme poverty according to the World Economic Forum and the World Poverty Clock.

“I am not happy that there are so much killings and terror across the country that the Global Terrorism Index rates Nigeria as more terrorized today than she was in 2015.

“I am not happy that Nigeria is perceived to be more corrupt today than she was in 2015 having moved 12 steps backwards, from 136 in 2014 to 148 today, in the Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

“136 is bad enough; 148 is simply unacceptable and shameful, especially under a government that claims that fighting corruption is its priority.

“Let us work together to create the right conditions for investments to flow in and flourish to create jobs for our people. Let’s work together to send poverty packing.

“Let us, together, reduce corruption so that our resources will be deployed to our national priorities. Let us work together to fight all types of terrorism and other crimes.

“Let’s work together to restructure Nigeria for better governance and to unite our peoples. Let’s get Nigeria working again,” he said.

