I Will Stop Senseless Killings In Nigeria – Sen. Makarfi Tells Nigerians

A Presidential aspirant on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former governor of Kaduna state, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi has pledged that he would stop the senseless killings in Nigeria and ensure restructuring of the country, if given the mandate.

Makarfi dropped this hint as he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP secretariat in Abuja, two days ago.; adding that the continuous killing of innocent people in the country showed that there is some collusion at different levels of their operations.

He said:

“Nigeria needs to be restructured and PDP as a party has made it a policy. When I was chairman of the PDP, I addressed a world press conference to state our policy, and every party man and woman has not deviated from this policy principle. We believe Nigeria needs to be restructured in the interest of us all.

“Nigeria needs to be secure, there is too much blood-letting in this country today. We must restore sanity and stop the killings. It is not possible for these killings to be going on without one collusion or the other. The collusion can be from anywhere. If I happen to be nominated and elected, I have a history to have restored peace in Kaduna, that will also be replicated in the length and breadth of Nigeria. This is not theory, but practical because I have done it before,” he said.

Makarfi added that he would abide by the results of the primaries and work for the party to regain power, come 2019.

