I wrote the memo that made Osinbajo Vice-President – Buba Galadima

Chairman of the Reformed All Progress Congress, Buba Galadima says he wrote the memo that made Prof Yemi Osinbajo the Vice-President of Nigeria.

In a tell-all account with The Interview magazine, Galadima also noted that he made the move that brought the alliance between CPC and ACN noting that President Muhammadu Buhari never liked Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the first place.

He also noted that he won’t have criticised the president if he was in Daura raising cows, but he was criticising him because he was not performing his duties.

