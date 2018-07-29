Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> I wrote the memo that made Osinbajo Vice-President – Buba Galadima

I wrote the memo that made Osinbajo Vice-President – Buba Galadima

5 mins ago

Chairman of the Reformed All Progress Congress, Buba Galadima says he wrote the memo that made Prof Yemi Osinbajo the Vice-President of Nigeria.

In a tell-all account with The Interview magazine, Galadima also noted that he made the move that brought the alliance between CPC and ACN noting that President Muhammadu Buhari never liked Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the first place.

He also noted that he won’t have criticised the president if he was in Daura raising cows, but he was criticising him because he was not performing his duties.

Read the full press release here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.