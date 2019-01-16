Nigeria Today

If Re-Elected In 2019, Buhari Will Treat Osinbajo As Abacha Treated Diya – Omokri Warns VP

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s plans for Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo if re-elected in 2019.

Omokri disclosed that Buhari will treat Osinbajo just as ex-Military Head of State, Sani Abacha treated Diya.

Recall that Diya and his cohorts were tried in a military tribunal, and given the death penalty after a failed attempt to overthrown Sani Abacha.

Omokri made the claim while making reference to President Buhari’s order to Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen to immediately vacate his office.

Omokri wrote: “With what is happening to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, let me warn VP Prof Osinbajo that what Abacha did to Diya may be what Buhari does to him if he is re-elected.

“He only needs you for his re-election campaign. Afterward, you are dispensable.”

 

