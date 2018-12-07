Nigeria Today

Igbos Living In The North Barred From Leaving Their States Of Abode Over Period Of 2019 Election

4 hours ago
Igbos in the North have been banned from travelling over the period of 2019 elections, and it was gathered that anybody who flouts this directive would be fined an undisclosed amount of money.

Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) in Barnawa, Kaduna State. IDA, an administrative umbrella organization of Igbo resident in the northern states and Abuja, who held a meeting which had Eze Ndi Igbos and chapter presidents in the 19 northern states in attendance, reached the decision which was conveyed in a communique they released.

The Assembly also urged Igbos in the north to remain law-abiding in their states of residence, stated that the era of running home during elections cannot be tolerated again.

“We want our people to stay in their respective states and cast their votes. The era of running home during elections cannot be tolerated again. There is no need for us to go home at every election because if you do that you will automatically disenfranchise yourself.

“We have done a lot of sensitization. We have also educated our people on this and we all agreed.

That is why we decided to place an embargo. And if you travel, IDA will fine such person(s),” the organization said in a statement jointly signed by President General Chief Chikezie Nwogu and Secretary General Austin Ofokansi Ifedinezi.

 

