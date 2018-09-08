IGP disbands tactical squad over search of Edwin Clark’s house

The Inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate dismantling of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (IGP-STS).

In a statement by the force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, the ban was as a result of recent invasion of the resident of Edwin Clark, Ijaw national leader, adding that senior officers of the squad linked to the raid are facing disciplinary measures.

The statement reads:

“The tactical operations and statutory core police duties that the dissolved Special Tactical Squad were charged with are now collapsed and will be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the force.

Senior officers attached to the erstwhile Special Tactical Squad (STS) who were linked with complicity or played conspiracy role(s) in the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja on the 4th of September, 2018 are now undergoing strict disciplinary procedures.”

