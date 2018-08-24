Nigeria Today

IGP Idris appoints new police commissioner in Benue

38 mins ago

The Nigeria Police Force has appointed a new Commissioner for the Benue state police command. He is CP Okon Ene, a one-time Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Benue Command and a fellow of the National Defence College (FDC), Abuja.

In a statement by the Police Public relations Officer, DSP Moses Yamu, the force assured the people of Benue state of its resolve to rid the State of all forms of criminality, in synergy with other Security agencies and cooperation of the general public through rendering credible information to the Police.

CP Ene who hs since assumed duties in Makurdi is a graduate of Political Science from the University of Ibadan and was enlisted as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on March 15, 1988, as a pioneer set of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Kano State.

