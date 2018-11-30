Nigeria Today

INEC Elevates 2,209 Staff Members Ahead Of The Feb. 2019 Elections

2 hours ago
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted 2,209 members of its staff in its 2018 promotion exercise.

Malam Mohammed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.  According to Haruna 847 junior and 1,362 senior staff were promoted after the commission considered the report of its Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee (AFDC).

“In furtherance to the Commission’s commitment to the welfare of its staff, 2,209 were promoted. Out of a total of 927 junior staff who sat for the 2018 promotion examinations, 847 passed and were promoted accordingly.

Of the 1,847 senior staff who took the exams, 1,517 passed. However, 1,362 were promoted in accordance with the existing vacancies.

Out of this number, 315 persons were promoted to Directorate Cadre, eight of whom have become Directors,” he said.

