Issa Aremu reveals his plans for Kwara state as he declares governorship ambition

A former Secretary General of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC Comrade Issa Aremu says he wishes to liberate Kwara State from underdevelopment, mass hunger and poverty if elected governor in 2019.

The former labour leader made disclosed this yesterday at the declaration of his intention to become the 4th democratically elected governor of Kwara state.

Comrade Aremu while lamenting the under-development state of Kwara as compared to other states in its league said Kwara state suffers a huge development deficit.

He said the state urgently begs for development and salvation from bad governance and the 2019 governorship election offers a unique historic opportunity to rescue the state.

“I offer to lead our dear state through selflessness, statesmanship, entrepreneurship, compassion, managing diversity, equality, inclusiveness, sense of justice and fairness. Indeed my stewardship will be a continuation of my selfless and tested struggle within the national, African and global labour movement spanning four decades.

“We have identified as many as 22 viable projects in our state, ranging from marble processing to fruit juice, from sugar-cane refinery to cashew nuts processing. There will be state-led industrialization. Our vision is to have industry in each of the 16 LGAs. We will reinvent the obsolete infrastructure, encourage ease of doing business as well as ease of working and living. We will get the increasing army of unemployed to work. Private sector is the ‘engine’ of growth. But government must retool the private sector engine knocked down by bad governance.

“Our investment charity would start with our people. Kwara used to be the cesspool of human capital with skills and integrity which built the old Northern Region and Nigeria in general. With notable sons and daughters of Kwara with earned names, it is unacceptable that Kwara is personalized. Inclusive development must replace the present elitist tokenism. A state that lacks basic mass transit for millions of Kwara to go to work cannot pride itself as ‘an emerging aviation hub’. Public spending must reflect the priorities of the critical mass of our people.

“There will be full disclosures of state assets under our leadership. In recent times, serial robbery cases have been recorded in peaceful communities like Offa and Omuaran. Our government will be on duty to prevent crimes for the state economy to thrive. We will reward prevention and sanction security system failures. Most importantly, youths would return to work to add value. We will keep our youths off the streets. They will no longer be cannon folders in the deadly game of those in power. Never again will our mothers and sisters be made voting cows in return for poverty and cheap hand-outs.

“Under our stewardship, Kwara will be known for good virtues of the founding fathers and mothers that included productivity and integrity. Under our leadership, communal conflicts will give way to communal cooperation. Every child will be encouraged to learn another language other than his mother tongue. Voluntarism and holiday jobs will be encouraged to instil dignity of labour as envisaged by the 1999 Constitution. Kwara, under our dynamic leadership, will be ambitious in state-building as the legendary Nelson Mandela said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done”.

