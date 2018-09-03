JAMB: We will not shift exams because of 2019 elections

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board JAMB says it has no reason to shift the 2019 examinations due to the general elections coming up in that year.

JAMB Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this over the weekend at the 2018 Annual Sobo Sowemimo Lecture of the Abeokuta Club in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He said rather than shifting the exams, the Board will simply adjust the examinations schedule since the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had already given the dates of the elections.

“I don’t think there will be any need for a shift in the examination date because of the 2019 general elections. I believe INEC has done well by giving us a prior notice six months ago.

“They have given us the date of the elections. So we have no excuse not to have adjusted. We have adjusted appropriately,” he said.

According to Oloyede, the Board is on with the 2018/2019 admission exercise which it started just about a month ago.

He said that by the end of October, it would begin the 2019/2020 admission exercise.

“I can assure you that we are fine-tuning and learning from our mistakes last year. We are perfecting the processes and procedures, ensuring that no one is allowed to have undue advantage over the others,” he promised.

